Lee Corso Predicts Nico Iamaleava Could Win Multiple Heismans
College Football Gameday's Lee Corso predicts that Nico Iamaleava has the potential to win the Heisman Trophy multiple times during his time with the Volunteers.
After a stellar debut as the Vols' starting quarterback, the excitement around Nico Iamaleava seems well deserved. In his first game leading the offense, Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns—all in the first half. Following his week one performance, College Football Gameday's Lee Corso predicted Saturday morning that Iamaleava has the potential to become a multiple-time Heisman Trophy winner during his time in Knoxville.
"Nico has the chance to win the Heisman more than once." Corso said.
According to BETMGM, Iamaleava holds +1000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy this year, but he could boost his chances tonight against NC State, his first ranked opponent of the season.
The Wolfpack defense presents a significant challenge for the young quarterback, boasting a wealth of veteran talent, particularly in a seasoned secondary with four senior starters. Although NC State had some defensive struggles against Western Carolina last week, they remain a formidable opponent for Iamaleava and the Volunteers and shouldn't be underestimated.
The Volunteers will kick off against NC State at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
