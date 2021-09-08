LISTEN: ESPN’s Ryan McGee Shares Details About the Late, Legendary Johnny Majors in Special Edition VR2 on SI Podcast

When ESPN’s Ryan McGee was a video assistant for the Tennessee football team, he worked closely with legendary coach Johnny Majors. Now, with the first installment of the Johnny Majors Classic set for this Saturday, McGee went in-depth on Majors for a special edition of the VR2 on SI podcast.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This Saturday, Tennessee and Pittsburgh will clash at Neyland Stadium for the first installment of the Johnny Majors Classic.

Majors, of course, won a national title at Pitt and captured three SEC championships in Knoxville -- but only after completing a Hall of Fame career as a tailback for the Vols.

Majors' coaching career at Tennessee coincided with the collegiate years of Ryan McGee, who worked with Majors as a video assistant for the football team before moving on to work for ESPN.

After Majors’ death last summer at the age of 85, McGee published a column as an ode to the man he called, "Coach."

In that work, McGee detailed his daily conversations with Majors, with plenty of insight into the man we know as a college football legend.

So, with Majors' memory being honored this Saturday at Neyland Stadium, McGee was nice enough to join me for a full conversation about the late, legendary Johnny Majors.

In this podcast, we go in-depth on McGee’s relationship with Majors, the late coach’s playing career, Tennessee’s approach to firing Majors (and introducing Phillip Fulmer), and much more.

You can find the full podcast here or at the following link:

https://anchor.fm/VR2/episodes/VR2-on-SI-Special-Edition-Podcast-A-Conversation-with-ESPNs-Ryan-McGee-on-the-late--legendary-Johnny-Majors-e172am4

Enjoy, and be sure and keep up with VR2 on SI when Tennessee and Pittsburgh kick off this weekend.

Cover photo: Rick Stewart/Allsport via Getty Images