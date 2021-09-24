LISTEN: VR2 on SI Talks Tennessee-Florida with VFL Jabari Davis

Check out this must-listen podcast to get yourself ready for Tennessee-Florida!

It's been almost 20 years since Tennessee beat Florida in The Swamp.

The last time the Vols did, though, former Tennessee running back Jabari Davis was a part of the effort.

In his UT career, Davis amassed 1,224 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns.

This week, the self-proclaimed #GatorKilla was nice enough to talk about this edition of Tennessee-Florida with VR2 on SI’s Jake Nichols.

They went over a few keys to the game, what it means to be a UT legend, and took some time at the end to remember the late Parys Haralson.

The full podcast can be heard below or in this link. Enjoy!

https://anchor.fm/VR2/episodes/VR2-on-SI-Special-Edition-Podcast-9-23-21-Florida-Week-With-VFL-Jabari-Davis-e17qlm0

Cover photo via Knoxville News Sentinel