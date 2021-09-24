LISTEN: VR2 on SI Talks Tennessee-Florida with VFL Jabari Davis

It's been almost 20 years since Tennessee beat Florida in The Swamp.
The last time the Vols did, though, former Tennessee running back Jabari Davis was a part of the effort.
In his UT career, Davis amassed 1,224 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns.
This week, the self-proclaimed #GatorKilla was nice enough to talk about this edition of Tennessee-Florida with VR2 on SI’s Jake Nichols.
They went over a few keys to the game, what it means to be a UT legend, and took some time at the end to remember the late Parys Haralson.
The full podcast can be heard below or in this link. Enjoy!
https://anchor.fm/VR2/episodes/VR2-on-SI-Special-Edition-Podcast-9-23-21-Florida-Week-With-VFL-Jabari-Davis-e17qlm0
Cover photo via Knoxville News Sentinel