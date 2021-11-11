Look: Tennessee Announces Upgrades, Expansion to Football Facilities

In a press release this morning, Tennessee announced the approved plans for upgrades and an expansion to the Anderson Training Center. The project is expected to cost $30 million to complete. Video release, photos, comments from Josh Heupel, and plans for the upgrades and expansion (all courtesy of the Tennessee release) can all be found below.

“When Anderson Training Center was first built, it was one of the best—if not the best—football facilities in the country,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This renovation is intended to get us back to that level. I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”

“Since arriving in Knoxville, we have emphasized that the student-athlete experience is at the forefront of everything we do,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “The upgrades to the Anderson Training Center will give current and future Volunteers the most player-friendly experience in the nation and an opportunity to maximize their development as we compete for championships. Our program has created significant momentum in a short amount of time, and we are grateful that this initiative will be coming to fruition.”

The student-athlete-centric project will include an additional 36,000 square-feet and renovate nearly 100,000 square-feet of existing space. Planned features include:

a renovated, state-of-the-art locker room with new lockers and locker space for current NFL VFLs

a full-body recovery lab with float tanks and cryotherapy chambers designed for optimal recovery

an expansion of the current weight room and nutrition center

a nap room with energy pods

a new, expansive players’ lounge with arcade and bowling lanes

a fully-functional outdoor team pavilion and a full-length basketball court

additional meeting rooms

"One of the unique aspects of the expansion will benefit student-athlete recovery immediately exiting the practice field. A cool-down-sequence “car wash” will take players through a climate-controlled mud room to drop off their helmets and pads before navigating through a 360-degree shower wall and cold plunge pool. The “car wash” concludes with a wall of full-body hot-air dryers and a recovery fueling station."

all images are via the University of Tennessee press release