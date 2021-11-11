Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Look: Tennessee Announces Upgrades, Expansion to Football Facilities

    Author:

    In a press release this morning, Tennessee announced the approved plans for upgrades and an expansion to the Anderson Training Center. The project is expected to cost $30 million to complete. Video release, photos, comments from Josh Heupel, and plans for the upgrades and expansion (all courtesy of the Tennessee release) can all be found below. 

    Video Release

    Photos Released

    7951B184-6E86-40B7-9C58-AB1F08095D15
    9
    Gallery
    9 Images

    “When Anderson Training Center was first built, it was one of the best—if not the best—football facilities in the country,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This renovation is intended to get us back to that level. I am extremely encouraged by the many donors who are eager to impact that process and help get this project moving because they understand the benefits that will result for our student-athletes and football program as a whole.”

    “Since arriving in Knoxville, we have emphasized that the student-athlete experience is at the forefront of everything we do,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “The upgrades to the Anderson Training Center will give current and future Volunteers the most player-friendly experience in the nation and an opportunity to maximize their development as we compete for championships. Our program has created significant momentum in a short amount of time, and we are grateful that this initiative will be coming to fruition.” 

    Read More

    The student-athlete-centric project will include an additional 36,000 square-feet and renovate nearly 100,000 square-feet of existing space. Planned features include:

    • a renovated, state-of-the-art locker room with new lockers and locker space for current NFL VFLs
    • a full-body recovery lab with float tanks and cryotherapy chambers designed for optimal recovery
    • an expansion of the current weight room and nutrition center
    • a nap room with energy pods
    • a new, expansive players’ lounge with arcade and bowling lanes
    • a fully-functional outdoor team pavilion and a full-length basketball court
    • additional meeting rooms

    "One of the unique aspects of the expansion will benefit student-athlete recovery immediately exiting the practice field. A cool-down-sequence “car wash” will take players through a climate-controlled mud room to drop off their helmets and pads before navigating through a 360-degree shower wall and cold plunge pool. The “car wash” concludes with a wall of full-body hot-air dryers and a recovery fueling station."

    You can view the full press release from Tennessee by clicking here. 

    all images are via the University of Tennessee press release

    7951B184-6E86-40B7-9C58-AB1F08095D15
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Announces Upgrades, Expansion to Football Facilities

    30 seconds ago
    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

    26 minutes ago
    IMG_4989
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Win

    1 hour ago
    IMG_4990
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses the Media Following Season Opening Win

    2 hours ago
    FD4O2hJWQAMcf6u
    Women's Basketball

    Five Fast Takeaways From a Rae Burrell-less Win For the Lady Vols

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16875207_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Vols QB Hendon Hooker Announces Scripture Book for Athletes

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17127515_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Record-Setting Opening Night Performance Against UT-Martin

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17112196_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said On the SEC Teleconference Ahead of Georgia

    19 hours ago