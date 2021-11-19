Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for South Alabama Game

    The Vols released the uniform combination for their last Neyland night game of the season. See below.
    Tennessee hosts South Alabama this Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET. in Neyland Stadium. 

    Two days away from kickoff, the Vols unveil their official uniform combination for their Week 12 game. 

    Tennessee will rock the classics in their final Neyland night game this season. (See tweet below)

