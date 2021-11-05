Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Kentucky

    The Vols will be rocking white tops and orange pants against No. 18 Kentucky this weekend in Lexington
    Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) heads to Lexington for their Week 10 matchup to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 SEC), and the Vols released their official uniform combination for the rivalry game.

    Tennessee Football's twitter page revealed that the Vols will sport the white jerseys and orange pants against Kentucky. (See tweet below)

    Tennessee and Kentucky kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET in Kroger Field on Saturday, November 3 as the Vols look to go above .500 and cut the race for second in the SEC East to one game, as Kentucky drops to 6-3 with a loss, and Tennessee improves to 5-4. 

