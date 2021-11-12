Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Look: Vols Announce Alternate Uniform Combo for Homecoming Clash Against No. 1 Georgia

    Tennessee unveils the return of the black uniforms for Georgia game this Saturday
    Author:

    Tennessee has announced their uniform combination for Saturday against top-ranked Georgia as the Vols will once again wear all black  

    The Vols wore the ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms earlier this year in a noon kickoff against South Carolina. 

    Below is a video from the dark mode release earlier in the year. 

    Read More

    According to Josh Heupel, his team has been having conversations about alternate unis since he arrived, and he wants to give them as much control over it as possible. 

    “The first meeting that I had with the football team the day that I got introduced, I told you we spent an hour and 15 [minutes], hour and 30 minutes in there talking about a lot of things that matter,” Heupel said earlier this year. “Some things that they felt like were important. Jerseys were at the end of that conversation.”

    “To me, the player experience is at the forefront of everything that we do,” Heupel added. “There’s non-negotiables for myself and our coaching staff in how you gotta attack everyday, whether that’s in the weight room, whether that’s class, whether that’s on the football field.

    “But then there’s some things that you want to give them ownership in and make the player experience as good as it can be, on and off the field. Uniforms is something that, it’s important to them, and in some ways it’s important in the recruiting world as well.”

    46176C66-1F91-4AF2-BBDA-907D5DF78CED
    Football

    Look: Vols Announce Alternate Uniform Combo for Homecoming Clash Against No. 1 Georgia

    25 seconds ago
    Nov11_VictorBailey
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17112151_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

    3 hours ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

    4 hours ago
    FD39xWhWQAcZJdq
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

    6 hours ago
    b1c5697a-449e-4b2d-89e2-f2c09a876f64.jpeg
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

    6 hours ago
    IMG_4993
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time Ahead of Georgia

    7 hours ago
    7951B184-6E86-40B7-9C58-AB1F08095D15
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Announces Upgrades, Expansion to Football Facilities

    8 hours ago