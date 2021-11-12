Look: Vols Announce Alternate Uniform Combo for Homecoming Clash Against No. 1 Georgia

Tennessee has announced their uniform combination for Saturday against top-ranked Georgia as the Vols will once again wear all black

The Vols wore the ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms earlier this year in a noon kickoff against South Carolina.

Below is a video from the dark mode release earlier in the year.

According to Josh Heupel, his team has been having conversations about alternate unis since he arrived, and he wants to give them as much control over it as possible.

“The first meeting that I had with the football team the day that I got introduced, I told you we spent an hour and 15 [minutes], hour and 30 minutes in there talking about a lot of things that matter,” Heupel said earlier this year. “Some things that they felt like were important. Jerseys were at the end of that conversation.”

“To me, the player experience is at the forefront of everything that we do,” Heupel added. “There’s non-negotiables for myself and our coaching staff in how you gotta attack everyday, whether that’s in the weight room, whether that’s class, whether that’s on the football field.

“But then there’s some things that you want to give them ownership in and make the player experience as good as it can be, on and off the field. Uniforms is something that, it’s important to them, and in some ways it’s important in the recruiting world as well.”