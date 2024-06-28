Mariyon Dye Commits to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have added yet another commit to their 2025 recruiting class as Top-5 EDGE rusher Mariyon Dye announced Friday he would be committing to the Volunteers.
Dye becomes the fifth commit in the month of June alone, bringing the Tennessee total to 16 commits in the 2025 class. They are currently outside of the top-ten consensus rankings. However, with the addition of Dye, one would assume they'd be in for a top-10 ranking soon enough.
The Volunteers recent run on EDGE rushers has been nothing less than impressive. They already have pledges from Jayden Loftin and Mariyon Dye in this class just one year after signing Five-star Jordan Ross. Additionally, Tennessee will likely have the first pass rusher off the board in the upcoming draft with James Pearce in the mix to be the No. 1 overall selection.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- EDGE, Mariyon Dye
Tennessee Recruiting Review - June Delivers Commits to the Vols
- Douglas Utu, OT - 6/24
- Nic Moore, IOL - 6/20
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE - 6/12
- Tre Poteat, CB - 6/25
- Charles House, DL - 6/22
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.