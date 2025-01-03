Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal

Volunteer Country

Tennessee football is keeping Mike Matthews after nearly losing him to the transfer portal.

Tanner Johnson

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West (12) breaks up the deep pass intended for Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) passer during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West (12) breaks up the deep pass intended for Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) passer during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
On Friday morning, it was reported by Austin Price that Tennessee true freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews will be returning to the Volunteers, reversing his earlier decision to enter the transfer portal. This news comes as a major boost for Tennessee, which now retains one of its most promising young talents at its greatest position of need.

Matthews initially announced his intention to transfer in the final hour of the winter portal window, leaving Vols fans uncertain about the future of a player who showed immense potential during the 2024 season. However, his decision to remain in Knoxville signals a renewed commitment to the program and its vision for his development.

The Georgia native, a five-star recruit from Parkview High School, was one of the crown jewels of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. Regarded as one of the state’s top players, Matthews quickly demonstrated why he was so highly regarded. In limited action during his freshman campaign, he recorded seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his explosiveness and playmaking ability.

As the season progressed, Matthews emerged as a growing offensive threat, hinting at his potential to become a key target for quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the future. Many believed Matthews was poised to take on a starting role in 2025, with the opportunity to develop into one of the team’s primary offensive weapons.

The initial announcement of his transfer surprised fans and analysts alike, given his trajectory within the program. However, his return solidifies the wide receiver room for the Volunteers and gives the offense a dynamic playmaker to build around.

