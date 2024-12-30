Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
Tennessee football gets back Miles Kitselman for the 2025 season, a big win for the Vols' roster.
Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman is set to return to Knoxville for the 2025 season, making use of an unexpected eligibility extension. The announcement came via Kitselman’s Instagram on Monday, where he declared, “Got some unfinished business. Let’s run it back.”
Kitselman’s eligibility was initially set to expire following the 2024 season. However, a lawsuit won by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia resulted in a landmark NCAA decision. The ruling granted an extra year of eligibility to players whose junior college years had previously been counted against them. Having begun his college football career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Kitselman became one of the beneficiaries of this ruling.
After his season at Hutchinson, Kitselman spent two years at Alabama before transferring to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 campaign. The move proved fruitful for the Vols, as Kitselman emerged as a key offensive contributor. He brought both size and skill to Tennessee’s offense, starting all 12 regular-season games. Kitselman recorded 21 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns, along with a memorable rushing touchdown on a fullback dive against Georgia.
Looking ahead, Kitselman will lead Tennessee’s tight end room in 2025. While the Vols lost backup Holden Staes to the transfer portal, they retained talented pass-catcher Ethan Davis and added two blue-chip recruits, Da’Saahn Brame and Jack Van Dorselaer. Kitselman’s experience and proven production will be crucial as Tennessee replaces valuable pass catchers who have departed the team.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports