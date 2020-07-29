Elite OT Amarius Mims Changes Commitment Plans, Vols Remain in the Mix

It’s been quiet on the recruiting trail for Tennessee as of late, but fans did receive some news today on one of their top targets in the 2021 class.

SI's No.3 offensive tackle Amarius Mims of Bleckley County, Georgia was originally supposed to announce in the next couple of weeks. However, plans have changed as he has now set the date of his commitment back to his birthday, October 14th. He has also eliminated Oklahoma as an option, leaving Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and Florida State, according to a report from Rivals Chad Simmons.

With one offensive lineman currently committed, Tennessee is looking to add more players at the position in this class, especially tackles. Mims would have a fast track to playing time in Knoxville as sophomore offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright are beginning to look like future NFL draft prospects. If one of them declares early, Mims would have a high chance of starting at left or right tackle as a true freshman. He could also start at guard as a true freshman due to the graduation of senior offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Tennessee has remained a factor for Mims for months, and he recently told VR2 on SI, on Friend's success with Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright early in their careers, "It is great to me because I want to get in and make an early impact."

It may be some of Tennessee's most recent commitments that make the biggest impact on Mims recruitment for Tennessee. He said, "I am very cool with Cody (Brown), and Terrence (Lewis). I would like to play with those guys."

Most have Georgia pegged as the favorite landing spot for Mims, with Alabama as a contender and Tennessee as a dark horse pick. However, with 2 and a half months left, this staff still has an opportunity to make a move.