NFL Mock Draft Update - James Pearch Still Tracking In the First Round
The Tennessee Volunteers watched James Pearce go from former four-star talent to a projected first rounder. The latest Mock Drafts have him inside the top-15.
Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce enterred the 2024 college football season as the No. 1 ranked edge rusher in college football, a title that warrants a top-10 selection in the overwhelming majority of NFL Drafts.
Pearce's sophomore campaign during the 2023 season saw 10.0 sacks and first-team All-SEC honors. He followed that stellar sophomore season up with a junior campaign that featured 7.5 sacks and a trip to the college football playoff. According to the latest NFL Mock Drafts, Pearce is still tracking as a top-15 selection.
CBSSports draft analyst, Mike Renner released his latest mock draft, having Pearce going to the San Fransisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall selection. Here's what Renner had to say about the potential selection.
The 49ers defensive line took a massive step backwards from their Super Bowl form this season. James Pearce Jr. immediately brings some necessary juice that they've been missing. He should light up the NFL Scouting Combine and plays the run well for an undersized defender.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports