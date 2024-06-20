Nic Moore commits to Tennessee Football
2025 four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
After delaying his original commitment date last week and taking an additional visit to Knoxville over the weekend, four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore announced on Thursday that he has decided to commit to Tennessee.
On3 Industry's No. 25 interior offensive lineman was torn between Tennessee and West Virginia but ultimately chose Tennessee, citing a better opportunity to connect with the players and coaches.
"What really helped me come away with it is, I was like, if I was going to go there and, based off the visit, if I was going to make friends with any of the players, would I be able to do that? And I think that the answer is 'yes' to both places. But I feel like I would be more connected as a friend and a teammate to the people at the University of Tennessee." Moore said.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Tennessee native adds to an elite Volunteer front line. According to 247Sports, Tennessee's trenches are currently ranked No. 5 in the SEC heading into the 2024 season. With the addition of Nic Moore and three-star Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, the Vols' offensive line is poised to remain dominant for years to come. Tennessee's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 16 in the nation by 247Sports.
