Nic Moore postpones commitment date
2025 four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore has postponed his commitment date.
Highly coveted offensive lineman Nic Moore has postponed his commitment date. After initially planning to announce his commitment on Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET, Moore announced via his X account just hours beforehand that he would be delaying his decision to a later date.
"After further conversation with my family and head coach, i will be postponing my commitment until a later date. My sincerest apologies," Moore posted.
On3 Industry's No. 25 ranked inside offensive lineman holds 11 offers from around across the nation with Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia leading the pack. Tennessee is considered to be the favorite to land Moore after extending an offer on May 10.
Moore visited Knoxville the weekend of May 24 where the Vols seemed to make a strong impression. Moore shared that he enjoyed the community and felt a growing connection with the Tennessee coaching staff.
"The community was involved. Everybody from the adults to the little kids were involved, and that's something that I like because it gives us a sense of togetherness. And so I really liked that part of it." Moore went on to say "I know a little bit about Coach Heupel, a little bit about Coach Elarbee. They know a little bit about me, and I feel like our connection's grown a lot more. And I'm really appreciative of the people that they are and the program that they run." Moore said.
Nic Moore has yet to announce a new commitment date but plans to return to Knoxville the weekend of June 21 for another visit.
