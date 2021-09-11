Nichols: Vols' "Attack" Shows Promise, But Final Failure Will Sting

In the first installment of the Johnny Majors Classic, Tennessee fulfilled Majors' motive of "Attack" -- but didn't do nearly enough to finish.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- In a video released during the week leading into Tennessee's showdown with Pittsburgh in the inaugural Johnny Majors Classic, Majors could be seen encouraging his Vols with an often-used stanza: "Attack, attack, attack -- always attack!"

On Saturday, wearing orange pants in the late Majors’ honor, Josh Heupel's Vols did exactly that.

But what UT fulfilled early in energy and excitement, it lacked late in execution and poise.

Ultimately, the latter overshadowed the former, as Pittsburgh walked out of Neyland Stadium with a 41-34 win that leaves a bad taste in a Tennessee team that's hungry for improvement.

“You want to finish,” said Heupel. “You know?”

"The expectation will always be higher," added tight end Jacob Warren, a Knoxville native who hauled in a touchdown. "When you know you can do better, it's just not good enough."

That 'not good enough' can be spread to a variety of areas, too. Undoubtedly, though, the most frustrating parts of Saturday's can be funneled into two areas: penalties and blown opportunities, which could be viewed as one and the same.

On several drives, Tennessee seemed to take one step forward before moving two steps back. The Vols finished with 13 penalties for 134 yards lost (almost doubling Pitt's penalty yardage total of 76), as referees tossed enough flags that the grass of Shields-Watkins Field would have resembled Pitt's cheering section had each of the hankies been thrown at once.

The most grueling penalty came on a 56-yard field goal attempt for Pitt. The kick was short, and Theo Jackson -- who stood deep in the checkerboard end zone just in case -- almost pulled off his own version of the "Kick Six" that Auburn used to beat Alabama in 2013.

Except the 100-yard return was called back because of several block-in-the-back penalties, setting UT up at its own one-yard-line before the drive fizzled.

"It was heartbreaking," said Jackson with a grimace.

The Vols also suffered a crucial holding penalty late in the third frame, and a seven-yard sack doomed what could have been a game-tying drive.

But the missed chances didn't stop there. Altogether, Tennessee whiffed the biggest when it meant the most.

For starters, Milton continued his strong-armed tactics on Saturday by overthrowing several receivers in the first quarter. The most cringeworthy throw came on a wide-open route from Cedric Tillman, who could only watch -- like he did twice last week -- as the pass sailed well over its intended target.

Ironically, Milton’s best throw fell right into Jalin Hyatt’s arms. But Hyatt dropped the ball, and he remained on the field long after the play before exiting with an injury that Heupel did not specifically address.

Another Vol miscue came on Pitt's second touchdown, or at least in the drive that led up to it. With Tennessee's defense looking for an essential fourth-down stop, Panther quarterback Kenny Pickett ran free in the open field to clinch the conversion before Pitt scored on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak across the goal line.

Finally, the Vols kept flailing on their last two drives. Jaylen Wright was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 at the goal line with 6:59 left, and Hooker tossed a game-deciding interception -- his second turnover of the day after a third-quarter fumble -- to allow Pitt to drain the clock.

Saturday wasn't all bad, though. And that's where we come to the positive part: what Heupel can build on going forward.

The obvious starting point there is Christian Charles' blocked punt. After Tennessee forced a Pitt three-and-out to start the game, the freshman raced into the Panthers' backfield before laying out to send the ball skittering across the grass.

A recovery on the two-yard-line set up an easy touchdown run for Jabari Small amidst a rocking Neyland Stadium, then Chase McGrath tacked on a field goal to put the Vols up 10-0 after the first quarter.

And even after the Panthers bulldozed their way to a two-score lead, Tennessee wouldn't quit -- which counts as the other positive from Saturday.

The Vols kept clawing, and continued fighting, even to the very bitter -- and very avoidable -- end.

A win on Saturday could have been a nice feather in Heupel's cap for the first Power Five victory of his career, and it would have also gone a long way in helping the Vols become bowl eligible.

Instead, Tennessee (1-1) will be asking "What if?" tonight before returning to work on Sunday.

The good news is that there's time to improve, just not a lot of it.

"We've got to grow up fast," Heupel said. "We've got good teams on this schedule. We're capable of being a whole lot better than we were today."

Now, as it rightfully did all this week, Tennessee should continue following in Majors' lead.

Instead of looking back at what was missed, Heupel's Vols need only stare in one direction: Straight Ahead.

If they can do that, they'll see a Tennessee Tech team that offers a chance to create some good to erase all of this Saturday's bad.

Cover photo courtesy of Jake Nichols