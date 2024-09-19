Nico Iamaleava vs Jackson Arnold: Class of 2023 Superstars Face Off
The class of 2023 had several high-profile quarterback recruits.
It was loaded with high school five-stars like Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, and Jaden Rashada, to name a few. On Saturday in Norman, we will get to see two of those stars square off against each other for the first time. Iamaleava and Arnold will be the centerpiece for No. 6 Tennessee and No. 15 Oklahoma's showdown on Saturday night.
The two quarterbacks have had very similar starts to their careers. They both enrolled at their respective universities early and had similar first seasons. They both sat behind veteran quarterbacks until they were given an opportunity to start their respective bowl games. Iamaleava crushed Iowa 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl, while Oklahoma and Arnold lost the Alamo Bowl 38-24 to Arizona. Arnold threw for 361 yards but also had three interceptions. Iamaleava had three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the blowout of one of the nation's top-ranked defenses.
Fast forward to the 2024 season, and both of these young quarterbacks are firmly entrenched starters. Iamaleava has the Vols rolling and ranked No. 6 in the country, while Arnold has struggled to help Oklahoma find its offensive rhythm so far this year. However, the Sooners are still undefeated. As a result, Tennessee is favored to win on the road at a sold-out Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are not used to being underdogs at home, but that is the reality they are faced with this week.
Arnold and the Sooners' offense will need to be much better on Saturday than they have been so far this season. Iamaleava has been playing great football, other than his two interceptions in the NC State game. Since Tennessee was winning by so much in that game, those mistakes did not end up costing him. Though in an SEC road environment like the one he will be facing on Saturday night in Norman, mistakes like that could cost the Vols the game. It will be the first road game of Iamaleava's career and no one can be sure how he will handle it.
Both of these class of 2023 quarterbacks have something to prove on Saturday. Their careers have had similar starts, but the way they progress will be determined by games like this one.
