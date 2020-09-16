SI.com
Volunteer Country
Brian Niedermeyer Finds 'Sense of Comfort' with Return to Coaching Linebackers

Matthew Ray

Brian Niedermeyer has been a fan-favorite since his arrival at Tennessee on Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural staff. A rising-star in the coaching world from Eagle River, Alaska, Niedermeyer was originally hired by Pruitt to coach tight ends. An ace recruiter, f winning recruiter of the year in his first full-class, Niedermeyer quickly lived up to expectations, but his roots in the coaching world led him back to the defensive side of the football, despite his collegiate days as a tight end and the two years of experience with Pruitt leading the tight ends group. 

Niedermeyer's move to inside linebackers coach was made official during the last week of January, and it meant he would get to coach two of his most coveted recruits first-hand in Henry To'o To'o and Quavaris Crouch. It also meant growing a relationship with them and new players. 

Niedermeyer said on that earlier today, "I think it’s making a relationship with all those guys. With Aaron Beasley, Solon Page, Jeremy Banks. It’s key no matter what position you’re in to have a good relationship with all those guys."

For Niedermeyer, there is no need to stress over the move, as he feels back at home with the inside linebackers group. 

"For me moving back to linebackers, it was a sense of comfort because I started out there first coached in college with Michael Barrow at the University of Miami. Moving on through with Coach Pruitt at Georgia and Alabama, so it’s been a much easier transition for me, probably more so than if I was going the other direction," he told reporters during Wednesday's media availability."

Niedermeyer's linebacker grouping will face its first test in ten days when the Vols square off against South Carolina in Columbia on September 26th. 

Comments

Football

Brandon Martin