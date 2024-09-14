Volunteer Country

No. 7 Tennessee vs Kent State Updated Betting Odds

Updated betting lines for Saturday's matchup between No.7 Tennessee and Kent State.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Holden Staes (19) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for their Week three showdown with the Kent State Golden Flashes, riding the momentum from a powerful Week two display. The Volunteers lit up the scoreboard with 51 points in their win over former No. 24 ranked NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic. The offense was in top form, racking up 460 total yards. SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson spearheaded the attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Nico Iamaleava impressed with 211 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Tennessee vs NC State Updated Betting Odds:

DraftKings has Tennessee as a heavy favorite with a -49.5 spread over Kent State, and the over/under set at 62.5. The Golden Flashes have had a rough start to the season, with a 23-17 loss to FCS opponent Saint Francis in Week 2 and a 55-24 blowout defeat to Pittsburgh in Week 1.

How to Watch Kent State vs Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 14th, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM
  • Spread: -49 Tennessee, O/U 62.5
  • Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Watch: SEC Network
  • Game Updates: Volunteer Country (SI)

