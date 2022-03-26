Skip to main content

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Saturday Spring Practice

Tennessee hit the practice field on Saturday morning for a windy, fully-padded workout in front of several recruits.

Here are our takeaways from the Vols’ third day of spring ball, albeit with a shorter media viewing period than usual:

QBs Consistent

Hendon Hooker has continued to showcase the dominance that earned him such notoriety last season.

Hooker had several well-placed balls again Saturday and continues to show leadership in UT’s group of gunslingers.

Joe Milton did not seem to miss as much as he did Thursday, though we mentioned the media portion was far shorter Saturday, too.

Tayven Jackson continues to look comfortable, while Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler round out the group.

Wide Receiver Struggles

Despite sharp passes from QBs, Tennessee’s wide receivers struggled heavily on Saturday.

Ramel Keyton and Kaleb Webb particularly struggled, with both going to the ground for push-ups after drops.

Still, Kelsey Pope remains an active voice for this group. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Herring, Simmons Improving on Defense

Defensively, the Vols worked through circuits again on Saturday morning.

For linebackers, Elijah Herring continues to show improvement as he received specific praise from Brian Jean-Mary.

Elijah Simmons also appears remarkably quicker, while Tyre West has continued struggling.

Overall, most of the defensive line continues moving in quick bursts, with Tyler Baron leading the way in every drill. 

Garner, Golesh Staying Active

Aside from Pope’s leadership, Alex Golesh and Rodney Garner have continued their vocal approach.

Golesh stopped to offer a quick note to Charlie Browder, while Garner stayed on Da’Jon Terry about picking up his feet.

Wright’s Burst Stands Out

Though Justin Williams-Thomas may have an impressive physique, it is Jaylen Wright’s burst that continues to make waves with our staff.

The sophomore showed considerable speed Saturday morning, falling in line behind Jabari Small once more in running back drills.

USATSI_16251206_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Swings Past Ole Miss on Friday Night in Oxford

By Jake Nichols13 hours ago
6775A086-8565-40E1-8EE8-490BC2579F69
Baseball

WATCH: Tennessee Baseball Claps Back at Kiffin After Taking Early Lead in Oxford

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
6BDBD70A-2DA3-4E1B-BF17-315FF654F065
Baseball

Tennessee Ace Blade Tidwell Promoted to Active Status Prior to Ole Miss Series

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
EFFFB088-9386-4630-8311-B00047082673
Baseball

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Fans in First Pitch Before Ole Miss Series

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
4A888C9F-597F-4C6A-B100-F76A89038A8D
Baseball

Baseball, Brotherhood and a Bond Never Broken: Meet Ben and Zach Joyce

By Jake NicholsMar 25, 2022
USATSI_15223220_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Set to Host Coveted WR Transfer This Weekend

By Matt RayMar 24, 2022
F5C01287-C275-45C2-A894-27F99C0ADE83
Football

Watch: Freshman LB Elijah Herring Meets With Media For First Time at Tennessee

By Matt RayMar 24, 2022
IMG_9883
Men's Basketball

Just In: Rick Barnes Agrees To Extension With Tennessee

By Matt RayMar 24, 2022