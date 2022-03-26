Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Saturday Spring Practice

Tennessee hit the practice field on Saturday morning for a windy, fully-padded workout in front of several recruits.

Here are our takeaways from the Vols’ third day of spring ball, albeit with a shorter media viewing period than usual:

QBs Consistent

Hendon Hooker has continued to showcase the dominance that earned him such notoriety last season.

Hooker had several well-placed balls again Saturday and continues to show leadership in UT’s group of gunslingers.

Joe Milton did not seem to miss as much as he did Thursday, though we mentioned the media portion was far shorter Saturday, too.

Tayven Jackson continues to look comfortable, while Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler round out the group.

Wide Receiver Struggles

Despite sharp passes from QBs, Tennessee’s wide receivers struggled heavily on Saturday.

Ramel Keyton and Kaleb Webb particularly struggled, with both going to the ground for push-ups after drops.

Still, Kelsey Pope remains an active voice for this group.

Herring, Simmons Improving on Defense

Defensively, the Vols worked through circuits again on Saturday morning.

For linebackers, Elijah Herring continues to show improvement as he received specific praise from Brian Jean-Mary.

Elijah Simmons also appears remarkably quicker, while Tyre West has continued struggling.

Overall, most of the defensive line continues moving in quick bursts, with Tyler Baron leading the way in every drill.

Garner, Golesh Staying Active

Aside from Pope’s leadership, Alex Golesh and Rodney Garner have continued their vocal approach.

Golesh stopped to offer a quick note to Charlie Browder, while Garner stayed on Da’Jon Terry about picking up his feet.

Wright’s Burst Stands Out

Though Justin Williams-Thomas may have an impressive physique, it is Jaylen Wright’s burst that continues to make waves with our staff.

The sophomore showed considerable speed Saturday morning, falling in line behind Jabari Small once more in running back drills.