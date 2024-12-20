Ohio State vs. Tennessee: A Historical Look at the Buckeyes' Struggles vs. the SEC
Ohio State and Tennessee are set to face off in the first round of the College Football Playoff this Saturday, marking only the second time these two storied programs have met on the gridiron. The Buckeyes come into the game as perennial playoff contenders, while the Volunteers, riding a wave of resurgence under head coach Josh Heupel, are eager to prove they belong on college football’s biggest stage.
Ohio State’s history against the SEC, however, casts a long shadow over this matchup. The Buckeyes’ all-time record against SEC teams in bowl games is 2-14, a statistic that has been the subject of mockery from SEC fans for decades.
Historically, Ohio State has struggled mightily when facing SEC opponents in bowl games, a trend that haunts them to this day. The most infamous stretch came during the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) era, with crushing losses to Florida in the 2006 National Championship Game and LSU in the 2007 National Championship Game. Even as Ohio State evolved into a modern powerhouse under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, the narrative of SEC dominance persists.
The last and only time Tennessee and Ohio State met was in the 1996 Citrus Bowl, a game that remains a point of pride for the Volunteer faithful. Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, Tennessee emerged victorious with a 20-14 win over Heisman winner Eddie George and the Buckeyes. That game symbolized much of what the SEC prides itself on: physicality, clutch performances, and the ability to outlast opponents from other conferences. Ohio State entered that Citrus Bowl as the higher-ranked team, just as they are in this playoff matchup, but found themselves overwhelmed by a tough Volunteer squad that capitalized on key opportunities.
Fast forward to 2024, and Tennessee fans believe history could very well repeat itself. While Ohio State boasts a high-powered offense led by dynamic wide receivers and a stout defense anchored by Caleb Downs in the secondary, there is a sense that the Volunteers’ dynamic offensive attack and opportunistic defense can exploit the Buckeyes’ weaknesses. Ohio State's offensive line play has also suffered due to injuries, and that crushing Michigan loss has hurt the image of a team that was seen as a sure-fire championship contender.
For Ohio State, Saturday’s game represents a chance to rewrite their narrative against the SEC and prove that they can overcome their historical struggles. For Tennessee, it’s an opportunity to remind the college football world that the SEC remains the gold standard, and that Ohio State’s Achilles’ heel has yet to heal.
If history is any indicator, Tennessee fans have every reason to feel optimistic heading into this playoff clash.