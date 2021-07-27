Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Oklahoma, Texas Send Joint Request to SEC for Membership

Author:
Publish date:

Texas and Oklahoma have official made their request to join the SEC. Below is a report from Sports Illustrated’s Brooks Austin  

“Monday saw both Texas and Oklahoma make it official that they will not be signing the Big 12's proposal to extend the media rights contract. This allows the Longhorns and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12.

Tuesday morning they wasted no time applying for membership to the SEC.

In a statement released on social media by both schools, SEC fans got a little bit of insight as to when this could potentially happen.

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin sent the attached request to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey this morning. The joint request seeks an invitation for membership in the SEC starting on July 1, 2025. The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding the matter. 

2025. That's when the current TV contract runs out for both Oklahoma and Texas and as of right now, that is the timeline set for both schools to enter the conference. However, both of these schools have a tremendous amount of financial capabilities that could allow them to buy out a portion of that television contract.”

Multiple national media members have suggested the two schools could be playing in the SEC as early as next fall. 

Which_Transfer_Makes_The_Biggest_Impact_-60abc7db9fdd81120ff0e91c_May_24_2021_15_45_53
Football

Oklahoma, Texas Send Joint Request to SEC for Membership

0A794D62-AA5B-4AFA-B222-28FF8E1D2C2F
Football

Elite Vols OL Target Set to Announce College Decision

68A8EBC3-8836-4922-B1F2-E324F1B2EA93
Football

Q & A: Prized DL Walter Nolen addresses his recruitment, Tennessee’s resurgence and more during first day at Powell

80017B95-CDED-4DC7-BEB6-46E0C7AB595D
Recruiting

2022 Vols Commit, QB Tayven Jackson Selected To Polynesian Bowl

763F1280-D7AE-459A-963E-E8DD2B085FC8
Recruiting

Nation’s Top Defensive Prospect to Transfer to Powell High School

vols-gamecocks-102619.jpg
Football

Week 6 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

IMG_2923joe milton
Football

Incoming Transfer Profile: Joe Milton

FC9A4A68-362C-4D2D-A838-F2E1E55C1F28
Recruiting

Tennessee LB Target Perry Talks Vols, Nearing Decision