One Former Tennessee Player Ranked in Latest SI Draft Rankings

Cory Sanning

As of this moment, the 2020 NFL Draft remains one of the only sporting events across the globe to not have received a postponement.

While that could change at any moment, this year’s draft is still scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25, with college football’s very best making the transition to the next step.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson released his draft rankings on Sunday, with a plethora of SEC talent rounding out each positional group...except for Tennessee.

The Vols produced just one player in all positional groups: 

Jauan Jennings (Ranked 20th among wide receivers) 

Jennings was Tennessee’s most consistent offensive force last season, and it comes as no surprise that he’s the lone Vol to make this list.

A relentless competitor known for his ability to break away from defenders and make tough, contested catches, the Murfreesboro native tallied 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

He ended his career as the fifth-most prolific receiver in program history and accounted for several memorable moments during his years on Rocky Top.

Capping it off with a come-from-behind win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jennings went on to participate in this year’s Senior Bowl and was a member of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. 

“I’m the alpha male whenever I go,” Jennings told reporters in November. 

Indeed he was.

From his iconic Hail Mary catch against Georgia in 2016 to his emphatic performance against South Carolina this past season, Jennings incapsulated what it truly mean to be a tough, hard-nosed receiver in college football’s most brutal conference.

He may not have shown out at this year’s Scouting Combine, and perhaps that explains his slip in SI’s rankings, but he’ll do well by any NFL team that picks him up.

