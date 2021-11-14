Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee hung around with Georgia for the first half and even led the Bulldogs 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the No. 1 team in the nation showed why they deserve the ranking in the second half.

Georgia beat the Vols 41-17 in Neyland Stadium, dropping Tennessee to a .500 5-5 record on the year.

The Vols were without two key players on offense in Tiyon Evans, who was inactive, and JaVonta Payton, who exited the game in the first quarter with an upper-body injury.

Georgia running back James Cook had an electric night in Neyland, serving as an incredible dual-threat option for Georgia. Cook had 10 carries for 104 and two touchdowns with over 50 yards receiving and an additional score.

Jack and Jake talk all that and more in the latest Overtime standup in Neyland Stadium.

Video Production: Jack Foster

