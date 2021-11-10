Overtime: Final Thoughts From UT-UT Martin

Tennessee made a statement offensively against UT Martin, winning 90-62 and making 17 three-pointers to open the season. Defensively, there were some first half woes, but the proper clamp was laid down in the second half on the Skyhawks, and Tennessee pulled away to win in dominant fashion.

Notable standouts were newcomers Justin Powell and Kennedy Chandler, and junior guard Santiago Vescovi was responsible for six triples.

Jack Foster and Jake Nichols share their instant thoughts on the court of Thompson-Boling Arena above. following Tennessee's win.

