Josh Palmer Claims Vols' Fight and Spirit Won't Be Affected by Lack of Fan Attendance

It’s no secret that high school football isn't the most popular sport in Canada, as it often takes a back seat to other, more traditional, Canadian sports such as hockey and soccer. With that fact being known, it should be even less surprising to know that very few Canadian players make it to the collegiate or NFL ranks; however, occasionally, one talented player defies the odds and earns the opportunity to play College Football in the United States.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer is one of the few players that can say he made it from a Canadian High School football field to playing in the SEC, and the rising senior claims that his unique background gives him an unusual perspective regarding the possibility of playing in empty stadiums this fall due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“I have zero expectations (on fan attendance),” explained Palmer during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “Coming from Canada, when I played high school football there, we could count on our hands the number of fans that came to our games. So, I’m used to playing in front of a lot of people, and I am used to playing in front of zero people. Well, not zero people, but close to none. It is going to be different (in) an empty stadium, but it is something I’m used to, and it shouldn’t affect the team in any other way.”

“Obviously we are going to miss the fans — having them there and that advantage,” continued Palmer. “We’ll have a bit of fans there watching us, (but) our fight and our spirit is going to be the same whether fans are there or not.”

The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Department announced last week that only 25% of fans would be allowed to watch games in Neyland Stadium this year; however, it is possible for that number to fluctuate depending on if the Coronavirus Pandemic worsens or improves throughout the season. In addition, to the limited in-person attendance, the traditions such as the Vol Walk are impossible to hold at this point, and tailgating will be strictly regulated by the university.

The Vols are currently scheduled to hold 5 home-games in Neyland Stadium this season — against Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A & M, and Florida. While the official start time for the match-ups are yet to be revealed, the SEC has already announced that the Vols’ first home-game of the season will come on October 3rd in the 2nd week of the season against Missouri.