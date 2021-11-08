Payton: Vols’ Offense Looking to ‘Turn Some Eyes’ Against No. 1 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend, Tennessee will welcome No. 1 Georgia for a prime time clash on CBS.

Going into this matchup, there is plenty of discussion about Georgia’s defense — and rightfully so.

In terms of total defense, the Bulldogs have the second-best unit in the country, behind Wisconsin at No. 1. UGA also ranks No. 2 — again behind the Badgers — in first-down defense, as Kirby Smart’s unit creates havoc from the first play from scrimmage.

Moreover, the Bulldogs have not allowed even five yards per play from any team all season, and they have limited teams to an average of just 6.5 points per game.

So, yes — this unit is indeed very good.

But so is Tennessee’s offense, which is faster and more prolific than any that the Bulldogs have faced this season.

The Vols lead the nation in plays per minute with an eye-popping 2.89, and they are No. 1 in the country with an average of 15.5 points through each first quarter they’ve played.

With exception to Florida (22) and Kentucky (28), no other team Georgia has played is within the top 30 of that category on TeamRankings.com.

For Tennessee, both of those flurrying facets reached a new high on Saturday. UT put up two touchdowns in its first four plays from scrimmage and hung 45 points on the Wildcats, despite holding the ball for just 13 minutes and 52 seconds.

“When it's time to drain clock, it's important that you do that,” Josh Heupel said. “Really unique the way the game played out the other night.”

One key to the Vols’ uniqueness? Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton, who has seven catches for 249 yards and five touchdowns in first quarters this season.

The latest occurrence there came early Saturday night, as Hendon Hooker found Payton on a 75-yard bomb on the Vols’ first play from scrimmage against UK.

But on Monday, Payton didn’t talk as much about his own achievements.

Instead, he deferred to the Vols’ overall speed, which could stifle a Georgia defense that’s appeared virtually unstoppable to this point — but also hasn’t seen any challenge like the one presented by the quick-moving Vols.

“This is the first time Georgia’s going to see an offense that moves as fast as we do,” he said. “It’s about us going out and doing what we do best. We most definitely think we can go out there and turn some eyes this week.”

To succeed against a Bulldog front that’s anchored by 6-foot-6, 330-pound nose tackle Jordan Davis, Tennessee will need that level of confidence across the board — especially up front and under center.

So it’s fitting that two Vols, offensive lineman Cade Mays and quarterback Hendon Hooker, were recognized by the SEC for their play in Lexington.

We’ll see if those units, as well as Tennessee’s running backs, can put on the type of show that Payton is insinuating.

If so, then Saturday night could be far more intriguing than the 21-point spread would suggest.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Georgia is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS this Saturday, and the SEC Network crew is set to preview the game live from the Ayres Hall lawn on Saturday morning.

