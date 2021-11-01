Peyton Manning Answers Question Over Potential Ownership With Broncos

Peyton Manning road off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50, leaving many guessing what his future would hold. Would it be a career in the broadcasting booth, would he go into coaching, or would he completely step away from the game he holds so dear? Until this year, Manning has just enjoyed retirement, as he had continued to visit games, make guest appearances and play a lot of golf.

However, ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Manning and his brother Eli agreed to terms to broadcast 10 games from the comfort of their homes. The "ManningCast" has been highly successful, but is it the long-term answer for Peyton's future?

Well, on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame, Manning was posed the question on if he was interested in becoming part of the Bronco's new ownership team, which could be assembled as early as the upcoming spring.

"I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,’’ Manning said on Sunday. "Certainly, there have been people who have called me who said, ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?' I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere so that’s not really on my radar. People are obviously interested. I care because I live here and I go to the games and I want to know what’s going to happen like everybody else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody, and even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it. I actually like what I’m doing now."

Manning reiterated that the flexibility of the ManningCast allows him to stay close to the game, while also enjoying his family, but he did not rule out the possibility of being involved with the ownership in some way.

"I get to stay close to the game," Manning continued. "One positive out of COVID is you can broadcast a game remotely. I do it from my buddy’s garage. Eli does it from the back of his house. I get to coach Marshall’s flag football team. I went to a doubleheader softball game yesterday to see Mosley play and if your broadcasting you can’t do that. I’m taking everything on a one-year-at-a-time basis. Next year who knows how I’ll feel but I’ll always be part of the Broncos in some way I’ll say that."

Manning's next broadcast will be tonight as the Chiefs host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at 8:15. You can watch the ManningCast on ESPN2.