Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Peyton Manning Answers Question Over Potential Ownership With Broncos

    Author:

    Peyton Manning road off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50, leaving many guessing what his future would hold. Would it be a career in the broadcasting booth, would he go into coaching, or would he completely step away from the game he holds so dear? Until this year, Manning has just enjoyed retirement, as he had continued to visit games, make guest appearances and play a lot of golf. 

    However, ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Manning and his brother Eli agreed to terms to broadcast 10 games from the comfort of their homes. The "ManningCast" has been highly successful, but is it the long-term answer for Peyton's future?

    Well, on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame, Manning was posed the question on if he was interested in becoming part of the Bronco's new ownership team, which could be assembled as early as the upcoming spring. 

    "I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,’’ Manning said on Sunday. "Certainly, there have been people who have called me who said, ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?' I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere so that’s not really on my radar. People are obviously interested. I care because I live here and I go to the games and I want to know what’s going to happen like everybody else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody, and  even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it. I actually like what I’m doing now."

    Read More

    Manning reiterated that the flexibility of the ManningCast allows him to stay close to the game, while also enjoying his family, but he did not rule out the possibility of being involved with the ownership in some way. 

    "I get to stay close to the game," Manning continued. "One positive out of COVID is you can broadcast a game remotely. I do it from my buddy’s garage. Eli does it from the back of his house. I get to coach Marshall’s flag football team. I went to a doubleheader softball game yesterday to see Mosley play and if your broadcasting you can’t do that. I’m taking everything on a one-year-at-a-time basis. Next year who knows how I’ll feel but I’ll always be part of the Broncos in some way I’ll say that."

    Manning's next broadcast will be tonight as the Chiefs host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at 8:15. You can watch the ManningCast on ESPN2. 

    14BB6E67-DC9E-4B4A-9F69-687B48E7743B
    Football

    Peyton Manning Answers Question Over Potential Ownership With Broncos

    53 seconds ago
    5A4AB2FA-F795-47DD-A32E-3029C00C5CD4
    Football

    Watch: Broncos Honor Peyton Manning, Induct Him Into Ring of Fame

    30 minutes ago
    IMG_4671
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Pair of Basketball Newcomers Talk UT Atmosphere, Upcoming Season

    2 hours ago
    usatsi_16610130
    Football

    Watch: Vols Rookie Palmer Makes Sensational Catch for First NFL TD

    14 hours ago
    9D10457B-BC50-49AA-9E80-8F8EBB3528FA
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Lady Vols Media Day Wrap-Up

    18 hours ago
    E17923DB-C369-4E22-95E2-467343AF0DB4
    Football

    Tennessee Opens as Four-Point Underdogs for Week 10 Matchup

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17059875_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Exhibition Win Over Lenoir-Rhyne

    Oct 30, 2021
    IMG_5998
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Barnes, Trio of Vols Address Media After Exhibition Win

    Oct 30, 2021