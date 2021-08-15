Sports Illustrated home
Playing for Rodney Garner 'A Dream Come True' for Transfer Terry

Tennessee defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry discusses playing fro Rodney Garner
Coming out of high school, Da'Jon Terry was on Rodney Garner's radar when the longtime defensive line coach was at Auburn. Ultimately, Terry ended up at Kansas as the recruitment slowed in the late stages of the cycle as Auburn had to fill other positions of need.

Still, playing for Garner was something Terry always wanted to do, and now that dream has come true.

"It's amazing, it's a dream come true,' Terry told local reporters on Saturday morning following Tennessee's ninth fall practice. "He's tough, but that's what you need to be the best player you can be."

For Terry, he believes being the best player he can be under Garner is becoming an "unstoppable force."

"I envision my role getting bigger and bigger as the games go,” he said on Saturday morning. "(I) Just got to get better at everything I do, get better at technique and things like that. Once I get there, I should be unstoppable, I will be unstoppable."

Terry is now nine practices in under Garner, and while the intensity of the veteran position coach is unmatched, the Kansas transfer knows it will be worth it.

"I know he is a tough coach but I mean, it's coaching, that's what you expect," he said. "He's the best d-line coach in NCAA football. Hard coaching is going to bring the best out of you, you've just got to stick to it. Don't give up, just keep grinding every day."

Terry has already made waves during fall camp due to his sheer size and athleticism. He played in eight games at Kansas last fall, and he already looks poised to be a starter under Garner this season.

Da'Jon Terry
Football

