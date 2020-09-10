Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Shares Hilarious Quote on Golfing With Kirby Smart

Jeremy Pruitt was mostly business during his Thursday evening press conference, but he was asked about talking with other SEC coaches, and their procedures of dealing wiht contact tracing.

Pruitt responded by saying, "Who asked that question?"

Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville quickly responded that it was him, and Pruitt then gave his response.

"Now, Trey, I talk with these guys quite a bit. I can assure you, if they thought there was some competitive advantage that somebody would get, they wouldn't be sharing it."

Wallace then responded by saying, " I understand that, but Will Muschamp came out and talked about his 12 guys that were contact traced, so I am sure there is at least one guy you get along with in this conference."

Pruitt responded by saying, "Hey, let me tell you—every time I play golf with Kirby Smart, he is the only person I have ever seen that he always finds his ball in the woods. Always."

The Vols are scheduled to take on Georgia on October 10th at Sanford Stadium with the game time to be determined. Pruitt will look to break a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.