Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Player Profile: DT Aubrey Solomon\

Jersey Number: 98

Class: Senior

Major: Literature, Science, and Art

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 315ILB

Hometown: Leesburg, Georgia

High School: Lee County High School

Introduction

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top — gaining roughly 16-pounds over the offseason, jumping from 299 to about 315. Let’s take a look at his Returning Player Profile.

As A Recruit

Aubrey Solomon was one of the best players that the class of 2017 had to offer. 247Sports rated the Georgia native as a 5-star recruit, in addition to praising him as both the 2nd best player at his position and the 2nd best player in his home state of Georgia. Rivals also praised the elite talent, rating him as the 2nd best defensive tackle in the nation and the 4th best player in Georgia; good enough for another 5-star ranking.

Alabama, led by Jeremy Pruitt, pushed hard for Solomon, in addition to the University of Southern California and Ohio State. However, at the end of the day, the battle for Solomon’s services came down to two institutions: the University of Michigan and the University of Georgia — with the Wolverines prevailing over the Bulldogs in his recruitment, signing his letter of intent on February 1, 2017.

Solomon was a 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection, in addition to being named to the 2016 USA Today second team and many other honors.

As A Player

After signing with the University of Michigan, the highly recruited talent played two seasons with the Wolverines prior to signing with the University of Tennessee. During his time in Ann Arbor, Solomon had one consistent struggle: injuries. During his first season, Solomon only earned 16 tackles — failing to bring down the quarterback for a loss once during his freshman season. Things got even worse the year after, when Solomon had only 3 tackles before struggling with more injuries.

After the two frustrating seasons, Solomon would announce his intent to transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee — joining Jeremy Pruitt’s staff during year two of his tenure in Knoxville. Last season he eclipsed his stats during his freshman and sophomore seasons, earning 26 total tackles and 2 sacks.

The beginning of Solomon’s first season as a Volunteer couldn’t have started off any worse, as the Vols lost to Georgia State, Brigham Young, Florida, and Georgia. The Vols’ 1-4 start came as a massive blow, as Tennessee’s season seemed to be over almost as soon as it began, but Solomon and his team made a miraculous comeback late in the year — going on a 6 game win streak, beating South Carolina, UAB, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Solomon’s final season of eligibility at the College level will begin on September 5th, when Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers will take on the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium, one week later, the Vols will travel to Norman and take on the Oklahoma Sooners in what is sure to be an entertaining barn burner of a game.