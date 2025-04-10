Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
One of the nation's top recruits in the 2026 class, EDGE Rodney Dunham is officially off the board as he announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Dunham is a 6'4, 230-pound EDGE rusher out of Myers Park, North Carolina. He chose Notre Dame over Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Dunham was expected to take official visits to Georgia, South Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. However, with his commitment to Notre Dame, the question remains as to whether or not he will actually take the full slate of OVs.
The Vols will likely continue to recruit the Myers Park product despite his verbal commitment to Notre Dame. We will see whether or not Dunham will be receptive to the Vols following Thursday's news.
Dunham ranks as the No. 19 prospect and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
