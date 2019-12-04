BREAKING: SEC Announces Half-Game Suspension for Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

The SEC handed down an opening-half suspension against Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings on Wednesday for his role in an incident late in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Jennings appeared to step on the head of an opponent, and upon review of the footage, the conference determined that the senior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee had crossed the line.

"With 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Jennings was involved in an altercation with an opposing player in which he committed a flagrant personal foul as determined by a video review by the conference office," the statement read.

The SEC also stated that the punishment is consistent with the playing rules that have been enforced for years now.

"The suspension is consistent with NCAA Football Playing Rule 9-6-2 which states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”

Jennings appeared in all 12 games this season, recording career-highs in catches (57), yards (942), and touchdowns (eight).