BREAKING: SEC Announces Half-Game Suspension for Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Cory Sanning

The SEC handed down an opening-half suspension against Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings on Wednesday for his role in an incident late in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Jennings appeared to step on the head of an opponent, and upon review of the footage, the conference determined that the senior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee had crossed the line. 

"With 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Jennings was involved in an altercation with an opposing player in which he committed a flagrant personal foul as determined by a video review by the conference office," the statement read.

The SEC also stated that the punishment is consistent with the playing rules that have been enforced for years now.

"The suspension is consistent with NCAA Football Playing Rule 9-6-2 which states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”

Jennings appeared in all 12 games this season, recording career-highs in catches (57), yards (942), and touchdowns (eight).

'In Those Moments, I Get in a Zone': Turner Recalls Final Shot vs. VCU

Cory Sanning
Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner is no stranger when it comes to hitting big shots, and he proved that once again on Saturday.

Sanning: Pruitt Has Been Phenomenal, But Orgeron is SEC Coach of the Year

Cory Sanning
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has been instrumental in the Vols' turnaround this season, but he hasn't done enough to take home Coach of the Year honors in the conference, says Cory Sanning.

VIDEO: Tennessee Players Postgame vs. Vanderbilt

Cory Sanning
Several Tennessee players including Marquez Callaway, Trey Smith, Eric Gray, Nigel Warrior and Henry To'o To'o met with the media following the Vols' 28-10 win over Vanderbilt. Hear what they had to say.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Postgame vs. Vanderbilt

Cory Sanning
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media following the Vols' 28-10 win over Vanderbilt on Senior Day. Hear what UT's leading man had to say.

Gray’s Record-Setting Performance Powers Tennessee Past Vanderbilt in Regular Season Finale

Cory Sanning
Tennessee running back Eric Gray rushed for a UT freshman-record 246 yards and three touchdowns as the Vols downed Vanderbilt 28-10 in Knoxville on Saturday.

Live Updates: Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5)

Cory Sanning
Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

No. 17 Tennessee Falls to Florida State in Emerald Coast Classic Despite Turner’s 20 Points

Cory Sanning
Lamonte Turner scored a season-high 20 points, but a poor shooting night proved costly for the Vols in Destin on Friday.

Sanning: It's Time for Tennessee Football to Right the Ship Against Vanderbilt

Cory Sanning
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt told his team after its 1-4 start that the Vols would find a way to rally to make the postseason. With that now a reality, can UT finish off on the right foot?

How to Watch: Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5)

Cory Sanning
Tennessee looks to close out the regular season on a high note as Vanderbilt comes to town on Saturday. Here is how you can follow along!

No. 20 Tennessee Throttles Arkansas-Pine Bluff Behind Dominant Rebounding

Cory Sanning
Tennessee moved to a perfect 6-0 on the season following a dominant 92-51 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.