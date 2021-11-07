Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    SEC Nation Announces Rocky Top as Destination for Week 11

    SEC's game-day show is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Georgia for Week 11
    Author:

    SEC Nation, the SEC Network's weekly pre-game show, is coming to Knoxville this weekend for the Tennessee-Georgia game. 

    Additionally, the hit show Marty & McGee is slated to be on location at UT on Saturday. 

    (See tweet from Tennessee Football twitter below)

    As mentioned in the tweet above, SEC Nation will broadcast live from the Ayres Hall lawn at 10 AM ET and end at noon. The show consists of host Laura Rutledge (left center) and guests (from right to left) Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum, host of The Paul Finebaum Show. The Ayres Hall lawn will be the site of Paul Finebaum's Friday show as well.

    Before the crew breaks down the day's SEC slate of games on Saturday, the show Marty & McGee, featuring hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, will put on their show from 9 AM ET-10 AM ET, also on the Ayres hall lawn. 

    Saturday marks the eighth time Knoxville hosts the show and the 17th time the Volunteers will appear.

    CBS will air The Vols' homecoming matchup against Georgia, and the game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

    Photo Credit: USA Today 

    usa_today_10354148.0
