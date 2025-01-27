SEC QB Rankings - Where Does Tennessee Volunteers QB, Nico Iamaleava Stack Up?
The Tennesee Volunteers enter the 2025 season with one of the sport's best signal callers at the quarterback position. We take a look at where Vols QB, Nico Iamaleava stacks up in the SEC.
Returning Starters
- DJ Lagway, Florida
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- John Matter, Oklahoma
- Marcel Reed, TAMU
- Jackson Arnold, Auburn
Reasoning: Neither DJ Lagway or LaNorris Sellers had superstars at the wide receiver position during the 2024 season, yet they remained explosive with either their legs or deep down the field through the air. Nico Iamaleava showed an elite ability to extend plays with his legs and be a physical and competitive runner of the football, in 2025, it's the deep passing attack that he will need to improve upon.
First-Year Starters
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
