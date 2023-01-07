SEC Shorts Trolls Tennessee, Other SEC Schools With "Hope"

SEC Shorts is coming for everyone to close the season. The famous skits have made their rounds around the internet and for good reason.

They recently released a trailer for the national championship game that took shots at many SEC schools. The premise centered around Georgia finding new hope on their dominant run toward the national title game.

"Hope" appeared at two Georgia fans' doorstep as they prepared to drive to Los Angeles, California, for the game. She tried to convince them to let her along for the ride, explaining that things become more fun with hope.

She took shots at Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Kentucky during the video. SEC Shorts alluded to the early season hope of Volunteer fans when some speculated the team could make a run at the CFP.

"Hope" also noted that former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge took a shot at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett earlier in the week. Ainge called Bennett a "punk" and said he hopes TCU beats the Bulldogs.

While the video is all in good fun, it serves as a reminder that in the SEC, things just mean more.

