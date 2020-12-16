Signing Day Profile: DL Amari McNeill
BIO
Amari McNeill
Peachtree Ridge (Suwannee, Ga.)
Defensive lineman
6’4, 280 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered November 19, 2020
Committed December 7th, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "They have a great defensive staff, it's close to home, and is the best fit for me and my family."
Fit- Versatile lineman prospect with two-way flexibility. Has powerful hands, nice get off, and flashes desirable athleticism on tape. Adds a dynamic body to a struggling DL class.
Highlights