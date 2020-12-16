FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Signing Day Profile: DL Amari McNeill

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Recruit Georgia

BIO

Amari McNeill

Peachtree Ridge (Suwannee, Ga.)

Defensive lineman 

6’4, 280 pounds 

Tennessee History

Offered November 19, 2020

Committed December 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "They have a great defensive staff, it's close to home, and is the best fit for me and my family."

Fit- Versatile lineman prospect with two-way flexibility. Has powerful hands, nice get off, and flashes desirable athleticism on tape. Adds a dynamic body to a struggling DL class.

Highlights

