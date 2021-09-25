September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Florida and Why?

The VR2 on Sports Illustrated Staff share their prediction for tonight's game.
Author:
, , and
Publish date:

Tennessee (2-1) and Florida (2-1) will square off tonight at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Before tonight's game, the VR2 on SI staff shares their prediction and why. 

Matt

I have liked Tennessee's chance against Florida since before the season started. Florida was impressive against Alabama last weekend, but I am not going to overreact to that yet. I want to see if Dan Mullen can get his team up for another high intensity environment on the heels of a tough loss and Emory Jones can build on a career week. I think Tennessee could have some early success, but this all comes down to Josh Heupel's offensive success. I don't think I expected to say that before the start of the season. I still think this is Tennessee's best chance to pull an upset, but that doesn't mean it is going to happen. Florida 38 Tennessee 21

33131364-02DA-4051-85E6-CC4913C01DD4
Football

Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Florida and Why?

just now
33131364-02DA-4051-85E6-CC4913C01DD4
Football

Vols Release Hype Video Ahead of Florida Game

9 hours ago
E558F25E-869E-4551-96D6-F4907FD13EBF
Football

LISTEN: VR2 on SI Talks Tennessee-Florida with VFL Jabari Davis

19 hours ago
3A3633C2-71F3-4592-A217-ACA4CC26B6DB
Football

Vols Injury Report Ahead of Florida Game

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16672775_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Florida

Sep 24, 2021
88F573DC-8F3A-48D5-90F7-948F84104003
Football

‘Resilience and Perseverance’: Tennessee Soccer Stuns No. 11 Auburn In Double-OT Comeback Thriller on Ted Lasso Night

20 hours ago
33131364-02DA-4051-85E6-CC4913C01DD4
Football

Look: Vols Unveil Uniform Combo Ahead of Florida

Sep 23, 2021
Josh Heupel
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time During Florida Week

Sep 23, 2021