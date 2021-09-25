Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Florida and Why?

Tennessee (2-1) and Florida (2-1) will square off tonight at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Before tonight's game, the VR2 on SI staff shares their prediction and why.

Matt

I have liked Tennessee's chance against Florida since before the season started. Florida was impressive against Alabama last weekend, but I am not going to overreact to that yet. I want to see if Dan Mullen can get his team up for another high intensity environment on the heels of a tough loss and Emory Jones can build on a career week. I think Tennessee could have some early success, but this all comes down to Josh Heupel's offensive success. I don't think I expected to say that before the start of the season. I still think this is Tennessee's best chance to pull an upset, but that doesn't mean it is going to happen. Florida 38 Tennessee 21