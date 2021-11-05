Tennessee Announces Homecoming Weekend for Rivalry Game

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) is set to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. for a marquee SEC East matchup in Lexington, Kentucky.

The following week, the Vols will host another SEC East foe in Georgia, the last game of their four-game stretch against top 20 ranked opponents. The Tennessee-Georgia matchup serves as one of the Vols' toughest rivalry games year in, year out, and the Bulldogs have had the Volunteers number since Tennessee knocked off Georgia in 2016 on a walk-off Hail Mary.

This season's Vols-Bulldogs game lands on Tennessee's homecoming weekend, Tennessee Football's twitter page announced on Thursday.

(See tweet below)

Georgia will presumably come into Knoxville next weekend as the No. one ranked team in the country, meaning Josh Heupel's hands will be full in his first matchup against the Bulldogs in his UT career.

Tennessee's homecoming game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 13.