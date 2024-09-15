Tennessee Breaks Multiple Program Records in Dominant Victory Over Kent State
Tennessee broke three program records in their dominant 71-0 win over Kent State.
Tennessee made a historic return to Neyland in their Week 3 matchup against Kent State, scoring 71 points and breaking multiple program records in a dominant victory over the Golden Flashes. All phases of the game were firing on all cylinders, as Tennessee's offense surpassed 50 points for the third consecutive game for the first time in program history. Leading the offensive charge was SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson, who rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns, tying the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game—all while playing just one half.
The Tennessee defense continued its dominance, extending its streak of not allowing a touchdown to 16 quarters. In total, the Volunteers set new program records for points in a quarter (37), points in a half (65), total points in a game (71), and total offensive yards (740).
The Volunteers now turn their focus to conference play as they head to Memorial Stadium to face the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma is coming off a dominant 51-3 win over Temple but has yet to face a formidable opponent like Tennessee, who continues to improve each week. Week four's matchup will mark the Sooners' first SEC conference game since officially joining the conference on July 1.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.