Tennessee Creeps Up Latest College Football AP Poll Rankings

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks on the field before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
The Tennessee Volunteers handled business this past weekend as they defeated Mississippi State despite quarterback Nico Iamaleava having to leave the game due to injury. The Volunteers remain with just one loss this season but now they are faced with the task of playing Georgia in Athens this next week.

Georgia took a loss to Ole Miss this weekend which was their second on the season. That also means that Saturday's game is an elimination game for the Bulldogs. College Gameday has also announced that they will be in town for the big-time SEC matchup.

Postseason play is approaching rapidly and the college football season is nearing an end, so here is how the latest college football AP poll finished out after this weekend.

College Football AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Tennessee
  7. BYU
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Alabama
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Georgia
  12. Miami
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Army
  17. Clemson
  18. Colorado
  19. Washington State
  20. Kansas State
  21. LSU
  22. Louisville
  23. South Carolina
  24. Missouri
  25. Tulane

