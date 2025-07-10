Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs Named Top 5 EDGE Rusher In 2026 NFL Draft By PFF Analyst Trevor Sikkema
Josephs was ranked as the No. 5 EDGE Rusher for the 2026 NFL Draft right behind T.J. Parker (Clemson), R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Reuben Bain Jr (Miami), and Keldric Faulk (Auburn).
Josephs is coming off a productive junior season, where he finished with 39 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. In 2024, he finished as the third-highest-graded defensive player according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) with a 90.6 grade. It was also the 11th highest in the FBS.
He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week against then No. 15-ranked Oklahoma on the road. In the 25-15 win, he posted three tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The game against Oklahoma wasn’t even his best game of the season. In a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Josephs set a career-high in tackles (7), and added 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and a tackle for loss.
During his career with the Volunteers, Josephs has recorded 70 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a rotational defensive lineman. This year, he will be a key returning defensive piece for the Volunteers.
Josephs is known for his length and quickness as a pass rusher. He has a quick first step that allows him to get past opposing offensive linemen and wreak havoc. That is evident by his ability to force turnovers and negative plays. People have taken notice. He’s continued to receive praise this offseason, also being named a Preseason All-SEC selection by Athlon Sports, which included nine more Volunteers. With another productive season, Josepehs could establish himself as the best edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft next spring.