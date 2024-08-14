Tennessee EDGE Rusher James Pearce Makes Preseason All American List
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering year four under head coach Josh Heupel and the turnaround has been noticeable and obvious for the Vols. Most of the national limelight and talking points about said turnaround revolve around Heupel's offense. However, that's not the only side of the football that Heupel and this staff have produced elite talent at.
EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. burst onto the scene a year ago as a sophomore with 14.5 TFLs and 10.0 sacks during the 2023 season. Entering the 2024 season, Pearce has plenty of preseason accolades and attention including ESPN's Preseason All American list.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Pearce:
"Pearce was one of the sport's breakout stars a year ago and enters his junior season as one of the most feared pass rushers in the country. He tied for the SEC lead last season with 10 sacks and tied for fifth nationally with 38 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus."
Pearce was about of Josh Heupel's 2022 signing class, his first full class as the Volunteers head coach. Heupel took the job in Knoxville in January of 2021, making that 2022 signing class his first and he hit several homeruns, most notably Pearce.
