Tennessee Enters Week 12 As High Point Favorites Over the Jaguars

The Vols fell to No. 1 Georgia 41-17 on Saturday evening in Neyland Stadium. With the loss, Tennessee drops to a 5-5 record but remains third in the SEC East with a 3-4 conference record. Still, Tennessee is well on their way to a 7-5 record, as South Alabama and Vanderbilt are the final two games on the Vols' regular-season schedule.

South Alabama visits Knoxville for a Week 12 matchup this Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium, and the spread for the game was announced on Sunday via Circa Sports.

Tennessee enters Week 12 as a 27-point favorite over South Alabama.

(See tweet below via Michael Bratton of that SEC Podcast).

According to Sports Illustrated, the near 28-point spread ties the largest margin Tennessee has favored this season, as the Vols entered Week one as 27-point favorites over Bowling Green.

Despite leading 10-7 after the first quarter against the Bulldogs, Tennessee did not cover the spread against Georgia, as the 24-point deficit exceeded the 20.5-point line.

The 24-point loss dropped Tennessee to a 4-6 record against the spread. South Alabama (5-5, 2-5 SEC) is also 4-6 against the spread and enters Week 12 on a two-game losing streak.

