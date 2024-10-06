Tennessee Falls Out of Top Five in Latest AP Poll Rankings
It was a chaotic weekend of college football that was filled with upsets, close calls and others handling their business. The most notable games of the weekend were Alabama losing to Vanderbilt, Tennessee losing to Arkansas and Missouri getting handled by Texas A&M. Tennessee's game came down to the closing seconds, but the Volunteers failed to reach the end zone on the last play of the game.
The results from this past weekend have created a bit of a shake-up in the rankings. Teams were shifted around after last week, specifically in the top five and after three top ten teams lost on Saturday, there has been even more shake-up this weekend. The latest edition of the AP Poll has been released and here is what the new top 25 looks like:
AP Poll Rankings After Week Six:
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Michigan
- SMU
