Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have seen quite a bit of roster turnover since the conclusion of the 2024 season. As we look ahead to 2025, we take a look at their depth chart at the wide receiver position.

It's been 20 days since the conclusion of the 2024 Tennessee Football season, and with the NCAA Transfer Portal Window closed, the departures from the roster have likely concluded. So, where does the Volunteer Depth Chart stand?

WR Departures
- Bru McCoy (Graduate)
- Dant'e Thornton (Graduate)
- Squirrel White (Transfer to FSU)
- Nate Spillman (Transfer Portal)
- Nathan Leacock (Transfer to Purdue)
- Chas Nimrod (Transfer to USF)
- Kaleb Webb (Transfer to Maryland)

WR Additions for 2025
- Amari Jefferson (Transfer from Alabama with 4 years of eligibility)
- Travis Smith JR (No. 17 ranked WR in 2025 Class)
- Radarius Jackson (No. 40 WR in 2025 Class)
- Joakim Dodson (No. 66 WR in 2025 Class)

X- Receiver Depth Chart Projection:
- Chris Brazell (6'5/200)
- Trey Weary, (6'2/187)
- Travis Smith Jr. (6'4/200)

Z-Receiver Depth Chart Projection:
- Mike Matthews (6'1/197)
- Trey Weary (6'2/187)
- Amari Jefferson (6'0, 195)

Slot Receiver Depth Chart Projection:
- Amari Jefferson, (6/0, 195)
- Braylon Staley, (6'0, 190)
- Dayton Sneed (6'0, 190)

