Tennessee Football Fails to Land a top Transfer Portal Target
Tennessee football's luck in the transfer portal continues a downward trend, as the Vols miss out on a top transfer offensive lineman.
Tennessee's mission to bring in more offensive lineman through the portal took a hit on Tuesday morning.
Emmanuel Pregnon, a highly sought-after transfer offensive lineman from USC, announced his commitment to the University of Oregon on Tuesday morning, as initially reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3. Pregnon visited multiple schools, including Tennessee, LSU, and Oregon, before ultimately choosing the Ducks.
Tennessee’s offensive line is undergoing significant changes this offseason. The team has already lost center Cooper Mays and right guard Javontez Spraggins to graduation, and could lose left guard Andrej Karic if he is not granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.
One of Tennessee’s key offseason acquisitions so far is Wendell Moe, a former All-Pac 12 guard from Arizona. Moe is expected to fill the right guard position. If Karic’s extra year of eligibility is not approved by the NCAA, Pregnon would have been a strong contender for the left guard spot.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have secured only two commitments from the transfer portal so far, focusing on strengthening both lines of scrimmage and the wide receiver position in preparation for the 2025 season.
Those are positions of great need for the Vols. Unfortunately, Tennessee has not been very successful so far in landing many of these targets they have been going after in the transfer portal.
