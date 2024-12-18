Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
A big pickup for Tennessee football out of the transfer portal to fill an important position of need.
Tennessee football got some great news on Wednesday morning.
Wendell Moe Jr., a standout offensive lineman from Arizona, has officially joined the Tennessee Volunteers, signing with the team on Wednesday according to a report from Pete Nakos. This marks Tennessee's first transfer addition of the offseason.
Moe, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is coming off a productive redshirt sophomore season with the Wildcats. Over his time in Tucson, he developed into a versatile and reliable presence on the offensive line.
As a true freshman, Moe played in four games and made three starts for Arizona. The following season, he solidified his role by appearing in all 13 games and starting each one at left guard. This past year, he continued to showcase his skills by playing in all 12 games, starting 11, and splitting time between left and right guard.
Originally from Long Beach, California, Moe entered the college football scene as a two-star recruit in the 2022 class. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is also from Long Beach, giving the Vols' starting quarterback and his new offensive lineman something to bond over.
Moe brings his experience and talent to Knoxville, where he will look to make an immediate impact on Tennessee's offensive line.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports