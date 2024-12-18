Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe

A big pickup for Tennessee football out of the transfer portal to fill an important position of need.

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee football got some great news on Wednesday morning.

Wendell Moe Jr., a standout offensive lineman from Arizona, has officially joined the Tennessee Volunteers, signing with the team on Wednesday according to a report from Pete Nakos. This marks Tennessee's first transfer addition of the offseason.

Moe, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is coming off a productive redshirt sophomore season with the Wildcats. Over his time in Tucson, he developed into a versatile and reliable presence on the offensive line.

As a true freshman, Moe played in four games and made three starts for Arizona. The following season, he solidified his role by appearing in all 13 games and starting each one at left guard. This past year, he continued to showcase his skills by playing in all 12 games, starting 11, and splitting time between left and right guard.

Originally from Long Beach, California, Moe entered the college football scene as a two-star recruit in the 2022 class. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is also from Long Beach, giving the Vols' starting quarterback and his new offensive lineman something to bond over.

Moe brings his experience and talent to Knoxville, where he will look to make an immediate impact on Tennessee's offensive line.

