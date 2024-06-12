Tennessee Football Schedule Ranked Among Toughest in all of College Football
The Tennssee Volunteers stare down the barrel of a loaded SEC schedule every single year. With Georgia turning into what they've become under Kirby Smart in the SEC Eastern division, and an annual matchup with Alabama scheduled out of the west, it wasn't exaclty a walk in the park for the Vols on any year to year time period.
However, now the SEC has done away with the divisions in the conference, but that hasn't stopped Tennessee from receiving a brutal shake when it comes to scheduling. The Vols still find themselves playing Georgia and Alabama, except now, they add Oklahoma and others as well. In their latest article, 247sports ranks the Top-10 toughest schedules in all of college football and they've put Tennessee at No. 8.
"This is your run-of-the-mill, tough SEC slate for the Volunteers to which Tennessee fans are accustomed, with one catch — the showdown with NC State. If Josh Heupel's team loses that one before opening their conference schedule two weeks later at Oklahoma, the chances are Tennessee fails to impress."
You traded out a drumming of Virginia to start the season with a second week matchup against a preseason ranked NC State, that certainly enhances the level of dificulty from a year ago.
