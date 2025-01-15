Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
Jermod McCoy, an All-American and leader of Tennessee football's defense, tore his ACL in an offseason workout.
Tennessee Volunteers' All-SEC defensive back Jermod McCoy will miss spring practice after tearing his ACL during an off-season training session in his home state of Texas. The injury, which occurred during a training session, was reported by Austin Price of VolQuest.
McCoy, a pivotal player in Tennessee's defense, underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament and is currently on the road to recovery. The timeline for his return is optimistic, with projections placing him back on the field near the start of the 2025 season.
This is a significant setback for the Volunteers, as McCoy has been a cornerstone of their defensive backfield. Known for his leadership and playmaking abilities, his absence will be felt throughout the spring as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
In McCoy's absence, Tennessee will need to rely on their depth in the secondary, giving younger players an opportunity to step up and fill the gap. The Volunteers' coaching staff will be closely monitoring the situation, hoping for McCoy's full recovery and return to form ahead of the 2025 campaign.
