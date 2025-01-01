Tennessee Football Target JaReylan McCoy Set To Commit To A School Thursday
JaReylan McCoy is set to commit to a school on Thursday. He will choose between Tennessee, LSU, and USC.
Tennessee will have a big target go off the board tomorrow.
JaReylan McCoy announced he would be committing to a school on Thursday, January 2nd. Tennessee is one of the final three choices in his recruitment. They will be battling USC and LSU for the Mississippi defensive lineman.
McCoy is a four-star prospect. He is rated inside the top 150 prospects. Tennessee is a legitimate contender but will have to do a lot to keep him away from the Trojans and the Tigers.
McCoy has visited the LSU Tigers multiple times in the past and USC is pushing extremely hard for the Mississippi prospect.
McCoy will announce during the Under Armour next game that is highlighted by the underclassmen who are standouts across the nation.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports