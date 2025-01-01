Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Target JaReylan McCoy Set To Commit To A School Thursday

JaReylan McCoy is set to commit to a school on Thursday. He will choose between Tennessee, LSU, and USC.

Caleb Sisk

JaReylan McCoy during his high school game (Tupelo, Mississippi)
JaReylan McCoy during his high school game (Tupelo, Mississippi) / JaReylan McCoy
Tennessee will have a big target go off the board tomorrow.

JaReylan McCoy announced he would be committing to a school on Thursday, January 2nd. Tennessee is one of the final three choices in his recruitment. They will be battling USC and LSU for the Mississippi defensive lineman.

McCoy is a four-star prospect. He is rated inside the top 150 prospects. Tennessee is a legitimate contender but will have to do a lot to keep him away from the Trojans and the Tigers.

McCoy has visited the LSU Tigers multiple times in the past and USC is pushing extremely hard for the Mississippi prospect.

McCoy will announce during the Under Armour next game that is highlighted by the underclassmen who are standouts across the nation.

